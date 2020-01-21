Left Menu
Development News Edition

Traffic advisory issued for full rehearsal, R Day celebrations

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 15:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 15:32 IST
Traffic advisory issued for full rehearsal, R Day celebrations

The Delhi Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory for the full dress rehearsal on January 23 and Republic Day celebration on January 26, officials said. The rehearsal will take the same route as that of the parade on Republic Day. The parade rehearsal will start at 9.50 am on Thursday from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to Red Fort, they said.

The parade will start from Vijay Chowk and conclude at Red Fort via Rajpath, C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg, it stated. Traffic on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will be restricted from 6 pm on Wednesday till the parade is over on Thursday and 6 pm on Saturday till the parade concludes on Sunday, the advisory said.

Metro services will be available for commuters but the entry and exit will remain close at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till 12 pm on Thursday. Similarly on Sunday, the entry and exit will remain closed at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till 12 pm and Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk from 8.45 am to 12 pm, it added.

No cross traffic on Rajpath from 11 pm on Wednesday at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the parade gets over. C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 09.15 am on Thursday till the parade crosses Tilak Marg, it stated. From 10 am on Wednesday, the traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both directions. Cross Traffic will only be allowed depending upon the movement of the parade, the advisory said.

For Republic Day celebration also, no traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Saturday till the parade gets over on Sunday. No cross traffic on Rajpath from 11 pm on Saturday at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the parade gets over. C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 2 am on Sunday till the Parade crosses Tilak Marg, it said.

From 5 am on Sunday, the traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both directions. Cross traffic will only be allowed depending upon the movement of the parade. No heavy transport vehicles/large goods vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi from borders from 10 pm on Wednesday till the parade gets over. They will be allowed to ply between ISBT Sarai Kale Khan and ISBT Kashmiri Gate on Ring Road from 7.30 am to 1.30 pm on Thursday.

The same restriction will be allowed for heavy transport vehicles/large goods vehicles on Saturday and Sunday. Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft are prohibited over the jurisdiction of National Capital Territory of Delhi till February 15, it said.

No auto rickshaw and taxi will be allowed to enter or ply after 7 am on Thursday and Sunday on Mother Teresa Crescent, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Ashoka Road, Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Ferozeshah Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Humayun Road, APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Kamal Ata Turk Marg, Kautilya Marg and Sardar Patel Road. Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium shall take NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road. Buses coming from NH-24 shall take right turn on Road No. 56 and terminate at ISBT Anand Vihar. Buses coming from Ghaziabad side will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards BhopraChungi for Wazirabad Bridge. All Inter State buses coming from Dhaula Kuan side shall terminate at Dhaula Kuan.

If any unidentified object or suspicious person is seen, please inform the nearest policeman on duty, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Character of pitches in New Zealand has changed: Tendulkar

The pitches in New Zealand have become a lot more batting-friendly over the years, says iconic former batsman Sachin Tendulkar, insisting that India have the ammunition to trouble the sprightly hosts during the upcoming series. Tendulkar, w...

Man awarded death penalty for raping, killing own mentally unsound daughter

A special court here awarded death penalty to a 45-year-old man for repeatedly raping and impregnating his 17-year-old mentally unsound daughter before killing her. Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act Judge Ashok C...

Bright future awaits J-K after abrogation of Article 370: Rijiju

Stating that Article 370 was the biggest obstacle in the development of Jammu and Kashmir, Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said the future of the Union Territory is bright and its youth can now have a dream to touch the sky. Rijiju w...

FACTBOX-Trump impeachment: What happens next?

Here is what to look out for next as the proceedings advance in U.S. President Donald Trumps impeachment trial in the SenateStarting Jan. 21 The House has until noon EST 1700 GMT to file a rebuttal brief to the White House trial brief that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020