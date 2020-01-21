Woman, son found dead inside house in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area

A 36-year-old woman and her minor son were found dead inside their house in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area on Tuesday, police said. The woman had a stab wounds on her back while her 12-year-old son's throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon, police said.

The husband of the woman died couple of years back, they said. The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem. Further details are awaited, police added.

