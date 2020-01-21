Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIF invites application for fellowship and Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay Book Prize

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 16:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 16:26 IST
NIF invites application for fellowship and Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay Book Prize

The New India Foundation (NIF), working to promote, research on the culture and history of post-Independence India, is inviting applications for its fellowship as well as the annual Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay Book Prize for non-fiction, the foundation announced on Tuesday. While the fellowship provides each recipient with a monthly stipend of Rs 1.5 lakh for a duration of one year to aid and foster interest to document the changing landscape of post-independent India, the book award, which includes a cash prize of Rs 15 lakhs and a citation, recognises literary works on post-independent India.

The fellowship, according to NIF, is open to Indian residents living within and outside the country. "Its application must include a 5,000 word writing sample, and applicants are asked to provide a book proposal of original work, with no theme or genre restrictions, that will contribute to a better understanding of modern India," the foundation said.

Also, the NIF 2020 fellows will be announced in August 2020. So far, a total of 21 books have been published through the fellowship. For the third annual Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize, entries have to be original works of the authors written in "English or translated into English".

"The books can be across genres on any and all aspects of modern/contemporary India. It should be published in the calendar year 2019. Publishers cannot nominate more than four books published in the year 2019. The prize is open to all authors independent of their nationality, but NIF Fellows will not be eligible to be nominated for this prize," they added. The deadline to apply for the prize is May 31. It will be given during the Bangalore Literature Festival in the latter half of this year.

Last year, the prize was won by Dr Ornit Shani, the author of "How India Became Democratic", published by Penguin Random House India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Boeing plans to stage first flight of 777X plane this week -sources

Boeing plans to carry out the first test flight of its delayed 777X airplane later this week, said two people familiar with the matter on Tuesday. A source close to one of the wide-body jets nine firm customers said the flight would take pl...

Thai officials resume peace dialogue with main southern insurgents

A senior Thai official met an envoy of the main insurgent group fighting in the countrys largely Muslim south in what both sides described as a positive step towards a peace process, the Thai government said on Tuesday.The meeting in the Ma...

MUMBAI, JAN 21 (PTI)

MUMBAI, JAN 21 PTI MUMBAI-BULLION OPENING CLOSINGSILVER SPOT .999 FINENESS 46730.00 46410.00STANDARD GOLD 99.5 PURITY 40113.00 39854.00PURE GOLD 99.9 PURITY 40274.00 40014.00------------P...

Fairfax-backed Digit Insurance gets Irdai nod to raise USD 84 mn

Fairfax Group-backed general insurance start-up Digit Insurance on Tuesday said it has received approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India Irdai to raise USD 84 million about Rs 600 crore from equity investors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020