  Updated: 21-01-2020 16:48 IST
  Created: 21-01-2020 16:48 IST
New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. DEL33 UP-SHAH Despite protests, CAA will not be withdrawn: Amit Shah Lucknow: Attacking the opposition for "misleading" people on the Citizenship Amendment Act, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the law will not be scrapped despite the protests over it.

DES6 UP-CAA PROTEST Daughters of renowned poet among 160 women booked for protesting against CAA, NRC in UP Lucknow: The daughters of renowned Urdu poet Munawwar Rana are among the 160 women booked by the police for allegedly defying prohibitory orders and taking part in the protests against CAA and NRC here, officials said on Tuesday. DES18 UP-BJP MLA-MAMATA BJP MLA Surendra Singh calls Mamata 'cruel-hearted' woman Ballia (UP): In provocative remarks, Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh has called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a "cruel-hearted" woman and also said if illegal Muslim migrants are allowed to stay in India, there will be Kashmir-like stone-pelters everywhere.

DES21 PB-SAD-AMARINDER Punjab CM dares SAD to quit NDA alliance at Centre Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday dared the SAD to quit the NDA alliance at the Centre, a day after the party decided not to contest the Delhi assembly polls on being told by the BJP to change its stance over the CAA. DES11 PB-SAD-DHINDSA-POLL Akali Dal using CAA as excuse to not fight Delhi polls: Rebel leader Dhindsa Chandigarh: Rebel Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa said on Tuesday the party's decision to not contest the Delhi assembly election over the amended citizenship law was an "excuse", claiming that it knew of not winning any seat. LGD18 RJ-COURT-RAPE-DEATH Man awarded death penalty for raping, killing own mentally unsound daughter Kota: A special court here awarded death penalty to a 45-year-old man for repeatedly raping and impregnating his 17-year-old mentally unsound daughter before killing her.

DEL40 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Police officer killed, Army jawan injured in encounter in J-K's Pulwama district Srinagar: A special police officer was killed and a soldier injured on Tuesday in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said. DES4 JK-HIGHWAY Traffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar NH after fresh snowfall Jammu: Fresh snowfall in high altitude areas and rains in plains led to suspension of traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Tuesday, leaving over 1500 vehicles stranded, officials said. IN THE PIPELINE Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday alleged that the Opposition is "giving money" for arson and "sponsoring" anti-CAA protests to mislead people..

