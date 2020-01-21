Poet Shankha Ghosh hospitalised, condition stable

Bengali litterateur Shankha Ghosh was hospitalised on Tuesday with an infection in his lower respiratory tract. The 87-year-old Padma Bhushan awardee was admitted to the hospital in the Mukundapur area of the city in the afternoon.

"He is admitted under an internal medicine specialist and underwent a number of tests. His treatment protocol will be decided after receiving their results," a statement released by the hospital said. "His condition is stable and is under observation," it added.

Considered to be having authority on Rabindranath Tagore, Ghosh is known for 'Adim Lata - Gulmomay' and 'Murkha Baro Samajik Nay', among other books. Ghosh, known for being vocal on various social and political issues, was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2011 and conferred the prestigious Jnanpith Award in 2016.

He received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1977 for his book 'Babarer Prarthana'..

