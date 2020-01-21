Personal security officer of Meghalaya shoots himself in the

In a freak accident, the personal security officer of Meghalaya Minister A L Hek accidentally shot himself in his thigh on Tuesday while the official statehood day programme, in which Chief Minister Conrad Sangma was present, was under way here. The personal security officer accidentally fired his 9mm service pistol while cleaning it seated inside Hek's vehicle and injured himself, police said.

The incident took place when the 48th Statehood day celebration was going on in the afternoon where Hek and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was attending the function along with other dignitaries. The bullet hit the door of the vehicle damaging it and piereced his thigh.

He was rushed to the state civil hospital where he was stated to be out of danger. There was commotion outside the hall where the programme for the 48th statehood day programme was on but the proceeding was not affected due to the incident..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

