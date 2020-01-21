Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bills for creation of three capitals moved in AP Legislative

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amaravati
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 18:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 18:57 IST
Bills for creation of three capitals moved in AP Legislative

Ending nearly eight-hour long standoff, the YSRC government on Tuesday tabled in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council two bills which will facilitate three capitals for the state. After opposition TDP, which is in majority in the Upper House, blocked the introduction of the bills citing rules leading to five adjournments since morning, Chairman M A Sharrif allowed the government to move the key legislations.

Ending the stalemate, the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 and another bill to repeal the AP Capital Region Development Authority Act, 2014 were moved and the House is likely to sit late for the debate and passage. The bills, which seek to pave the way for establishment of executive capital in Visakhapatnam, legislative in Amaravati and judicial capital in Kurnool, were passed by the state assembly late on Monday night amid protests by farmers of Amaravati region and TDP..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar meets Nigerien President, discusses widening bilateral ties beyond energy and water

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou and discussed ways to expand the bilateral cooperation beyond energy and water to include agriculture, skills, health and defence. Jaishankar, the f...

Swedish capital hit again by predawn blasts, 1 injured

Copenhagen, Jan 21 AP Two predawn explosions minutes apart rocked suburban Stockholm on Tuesday, damaging buildings and slightly injuring one person. Explosives were used, but authorities have ruled out terrorism. Following the blasts at ho...

Nehru did not want 'secular', 'socialist' in Preamble due to lack of consensus: Jairam

The words socialist and secular did not make it to the Preamble of the Constitution as Jawaharlal Nehru felt that there was no consensus on these issues at that time, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Tuesday. The words came into...

Cabinet likely to consider Nirvik scheme on Wednesday to give fillip to export credit

The Union Cabinet is expected to consider on Wednesday approval of the Nirvik Niryat Rin Vikas Yojana scheme, which aims to ease lending process and enhance loan availability to exporters, an official said. The commerce ministry proposes to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020