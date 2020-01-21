Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shock besets kin of eight Keralites dead in Nepal, govt assures all assistance

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 19:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 19:09 IST
Shock besets kin of eight Keralites dead in Nepal, govt assures all assistance

Shock and disbelief have beset the friends and family members of the two couples and four minor children hailing from Kerala who died in Nepal after falling unconscious probably due to a gas leak from a heater in their room at a mountainous resort. They were part of a 15-member group from the state that was on a holiday in Pokhara, a popular Himalayan tourist destination currently struck by a cold wave.

The deceased were identified as Prabin Kumar Nair (39), Sharanya (34), Ranjit Kumar TB (39), Indu Ranjit (34), Shree Bhadra (9), Abinab Soraya (9), Abi Nair (7), and Baishnab Ranjit (2), The Kathmandu Post said. The Centre and state government on Tuesday said efforts are being made to bring in their bodies at the earliest.

Prabin Kumar and Ranjit Kumar, both IT professionals, were engineering college classmates and the tour was arranged after a get-together with their old friends in Delhi, a family member said. Prabin, who hails from Chempazhanthi in Thiruvananthapuram, worked as an engineer in Dubai while his wife, Sharanya, was a nursing student and lived in Kochi along with their three children.

A neighbour said Prabin and his family had visited their home here, where his aged parents live, during the Onam festival in September last year. A family friend said Prabin's parents have as yet only been told that the family has met with an accident.

"We have not told them about the tragedy that had befallen," he told television channels. Ranjit was working in an IT firm in Thiruvananthapuram, while his wife Indu was an accountant in a cooperative bank at Kozhikode, a family member said.

The couple's elder son Madhav had a lucky escape as he was sleeping in another room. The Kerala Government on Tuesday said it would take all steps to ensure that the mortal remains of the eight Keralites are brought to the state as early as possible.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed "deep grief" over the incident, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said. On the basis of the directions given by the Chief Minister, NORKA (Non Resident Keralite Affairs) officials have got in touch with the Indian Embassy in Nepal.

The bodies are expected to be brought to the state Wednesday after post-mortem, the statement added. Vijayan also wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishanakar seeking his intervention for rendering all possible assistance to the families and friends of the victims.

Expressing shock over the tragedy, Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the government has given directions to the state DGP to get in touch with the Nepal police and take necessary steps. "Also talked to Union Minister V Muraleedharan over phone. He ensured all necessary intervention to bring the mortal remains to the state as early as possible," he added.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Tuesday said Indian Embassy officials in Kathmandu were taking steps to bring the bodies back to India as early as possible. "We are in regular touch with the Indian embassy in Kathmandu", he said.

The Minister said a doctor at the Indian embassy went to the hospital where the bodies are kept to examine the reasons for the deaths. According to media reports, the Indian tourists died after they fell unconscious due to asphyxiation after a possible gas leak in their room at a resort in Nepal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Artillery gun 'Sharang' to be inducted into Army by March end

The first batch of 18 indigenously upgraded Sharang artillery guns will be inducted into the Army by March 31 this year, Programme Coordinator Sharang Brigadier Jayant Kar said on Tuesday. He said the gun, upgraded from 130mm to 155mm with...

Trump, EU commission chief discuss 'trade deal' in Davos

US President Donald Trump said at a meeting Tuesday in Davos with new EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that they were discussing a trade deal. Trump, accompanied by top economic advisors including Wilbur Ross and Robert Lighthiz...

Chanel walks models through a tranquil cloister garden in Paris

Chanel on Tuesday transported guests from the bling of fashion week to a herb-filled cloister garden where models showed off demure looks in black, white and grey in a nod to founder Coco Chanels early years in a nunnery. The designer, who ...

Iran MP offers $3 mn 'to anyone who kills Trump': report

An Iranian lawmaker on Tuesday offered a 3-million reward to anyone who kills US President Donald Trump to avenge the assassination of a top general, semi-official news agency ISNA reported. Ahmad Hamzeh, a little-known member of the Majlis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020