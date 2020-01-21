Mumbai: 5 steal pick-up mini-truck, sell it as scrap, held

Five people were arrested from Dhule and Nandurbar districts by Mumbai police for allegedly stealing a pick-up mini-truck and selling it as scrap, said an official on Tuesday. They had stolen a Mahindra Bolero from Western Express Highway in December, a Dahisar police station official said.

"The CCTV footage of the area was checked and we found a white car tailing the Bolero. The owner of this white car told us it was being driven by a man identified as Abdul Momin Sheikh on the intervening night of December 29-30," he said. Shaikh was held and his questioning led to the arrest of Wasim Shaikh (32), Salim Shah (35), Rizwan Teli (22) and Karimuddin Khan (20).

"The five took the pick-up vehicle to Dhule and sold it part by part to a scrap dealer in Nandurbar. We also found parts of a vehicle stolen from Vile Parle in the Nandurbar shop. The five have offences of this nature against their names in MIDC, Vile Parle and other Mumbai police stations," he informed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.