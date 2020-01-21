Left Menu
Two arrested for killing man who resisted robbery bid in central Delhi's Kamla market

  PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 21-01-2020 19:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 19:38 IST
Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a 36-year-old man when he resisted a robbery bid in central Delhi's Kamla Market area, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Upender Pratap (27), a resident of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh and Sunny (18), a resident of Bulandshahar also in UP, they said.

On the night of January, the police received information that a body with multiple stab injuries was lying at the Kamla Market area. The deceased was identified as Deepak (36), a resident of Seelampur. He used to work as a waiter in Shatabdi Express plying between New Delhi and Bhopal, police said.

Police contacted the man who had informed them about the incident. The man told the police that a rickshaw puller had informed him that two men, one of whom was wearing spectacles, had stabbed the victim, a senior police officer said. The phone of the deceased, which was missing, was found to be switched on after two to three days of the incident. After tracking its location, one labourer was nabbed and the phone was recovered from his possession, police said.

The labourer disclosed that he had procured the phone from a rickshaw puller, following which, he was also apprehended from near Jamuna Bazar. "After interrogating the rickshaw puller, Sunny and Upender were arrested on Friday from Jamuna Bazar and Pahar Ganj respectively," Additional Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

Their interrogation revealed that on the night of the incident, they saw the victim on the footpath at Paharganj Flyover. They tried to rob him but when he resisted, they stabbed him in his abdomen and back and fled after taking away his mobile phone and wallet, Randhawa said.

