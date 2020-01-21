Thief decamps with donation box of Bengaluru church

An incident of burglary tookplace in a Bengaluru church where a thief decamped with thedonation box in the early hours of Tuesday, police said

The burglar, who is yet to be identified, barged intothe St Francis of Assisi Church at Kengeri Satellite Town andfled with the box at about one am

Based on a complaint by Father Satish Kumar, the policeregistered a case of theft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

