Maha: Couple held for abandoning newborn twins near Pune lake

A woman and her paramour have been arrested for allegedly abandoning their newborn twins near a lake here, police said on Tuesday. On January 14, a day-old boy and girl were found wrapped in cloth by some joggers near Pashan Lake, 12 km from Maharashtra's Pune city.

The infants were later shifted to Sassoon General Hospital. During the investigation, the police found that the infants were born out of an illicit relationship and the couple had abandoned them near Pashan Lake, an officer from Chaturshrungi police station said.

The duo, in its 20s, has been arrested under section 317 (abandonment of child under 12 years, by parent or person having care of it) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

