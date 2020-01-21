Dalit man set ablaze: NCSC asks MP cops to submit report

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes on Tuesday directed Sagar district police in Madhya Pradesh to submit a report within a week in connection with the setting ablaze of a Dalit youth on January 14. Dhanprasad Ahirwar (24) was doused with kerosene in Dharmshri Colony, some 170 kilometres from here, over a dispute allegedly by a group of 15-20 men, five of whom were arrested later.

"I have directed the Sagar Superintendent of Police to submit action taken report within a week," National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vice Chairman L Murugan said after meeting Ahirwar who is undergoing treatment at Hamidia Hospital here. He also said authorities here have been told to shift Ahirwar to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi for further treatment.

The NCSC vice chairman said Ahirwar will get Rs 4 lakh as assistance under the SC/ST Act and demanded that he be given additional relief from the chief minister's fund. Murugan said Ahirwar's kin had told him the accused had assaulted him a week before this incident but the police, at the time, had failed to take action.

He said only five persons have been held while Ahirwar's kin have claimed a mob of 15-20 people set him ablaze..

