Left Menu
Development News Edition

'IPS officer' tries to extort Rs 70 lakh from jeweller, held

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 20:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 20:20 IST
'IPS officer' tries to extort Rs 70 lakh from jeweller, held

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posing as an IPS officer and trying to extort Rs 70 lakh from a jeweller, police said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, the Mumbai police's Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) arrested the man, Santosh Misal alias Sandeepkumar Meena, from Nariman Point here on Monday evening, an official said.

The police recovered two fake identity cards of the CBI and a Maharashtra cabinet minister's personal assistant from Misal, who was posing as an "IPS officer" posted with the premier central agency, he said. A Pune resident, Misal, who owns a business in Navi Mumbai, had tried to extort Rs 70 lakh from a jeweller, Harisingh Rao (41), by threatening him with action from the intelligence department, the official said.

Rao has clients in the city and neighbouring states, he said, adding two nephews of Mohanlal Gupta, his Hyderbad- based client, were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in 2016. Rao last year got a phone call from an unidentified person who claimed he can help in release of Gupta's nephews on bail. The jeweller provided Gupta's contact details to the caller, the official said.

The unidentified person called Gupta and assured him that his nephews will be released on bail and demanded five kg of gold to facilitate the task, he added. Months later, Rao received a call from Gupta saying he gave five kg of gold ornaments to the man, but his nephews continue to languish in jail, the official said.

In November 2019, Rao received a call from Misal, who claimed he was an IPS officer and told him to ask the man, who had taken five kg of gold, to return it to Gupta, he said. When Rao told him he was unaware about the gold transaction, Misal threatened action against him from the intelligence department and asked him to pay up Rs 1.5 crore, the official said.

After negotiations, Rao agreed to pay the accused Rs 70 lakh and simultaneously filed a complaint against him with the Crime Branch, he said. The Crime Branch's CIU laid a trap and nabbed Misal, who has been booked under section 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding further probe was underway..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Two suspected SIMI members get bail in arms seizure case

A court here has granted bail to two alleged members of the banned organisation SIMI, arrested last Month in connection with a 2006 arms seizure case in Maharashtra. The accused, Ejaj Akram Khan 40 and his brother Elyas, were arrested from...

Brazil to create 'Amazon Council' to protect and develop the rainforest

Brazils right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he will create an Amazon Council to protect and ensure the sustainable development of the worlds largest rainforest, following intense criticism of his environmental policies. The ...

5 tourists saved off Goa coast in separate incidents

Two tourists from Afghanistan and one from United Kingdom and three others were rescued off the coast of Goa on Tuesday, a tourism official said. The Afghans were rescued off Anjuna beach while the Briton and a 33-year-old man from Bengalu...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Risk assets dragged lower by Chinese virus anxiety

Risk assets took a hit across the globe on Tuesday while the Japanese yen and some developed country bond prices gained as financial markets reacted to mounting concern about a new strain of flu-like virus in China.Authorities in China conf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020