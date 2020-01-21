Left Menu
Uttarakhand becomes first state to implement agricultural land leasing policy

Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country where the government has made a policy to lease agricultural land.

  Dehradun (Uttarakhand)
  21-01-2020
Uttarakhand government logo. Photo/Twitter. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country where the government has made a policy to lease agricultural land. In lieu of giving land on a 30-year lease, the concerned farmer will get the rent for the land.

In the hilly areas of the state, the obstacles of leasing land for farming, agriculture, horticulture, herbs, off-season vegetables, milk production, tea plantation, fruit hybridization and solar energy has been removed with this step. After getting approval from the Raj Bhavan, the state government has issued its notification. Now any institution, company, firm or NGO can take farm land on lease in villages, leasing a maximum of 30 acres of land on lease for 30 years.

There is a provision to take more land in special circumstances. If there is government land around farm land, then it can be leased by paying the fee with the permission of the District Magistrate. The state government has made this policy in the wake of difficulties in the consolidation of land. (ANI)

