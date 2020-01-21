Envoys of B'desh, Lesotho and Panama present credentials to President

Envoys of three countries Bangladesh, Lesotho and Panama presented their credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan, a statement from President's Secretariat said.

High Commissioners of Kingdom of Lesotho, Lineo Irene Molise-Mabusela, and People's Republic of Bangladesh, Muhammad Imran; and Ambassador of Panama, Arturo Luis Fabrega Alvarez, presented their credentials to the President, it said.

