Proposed Surjagad steel plant: Eknath Shinde visits Gadchiroli

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde visited Naxal-hit Gadchiroli district on Tuesday and held discussions with officials on setting up a steel plant in Surjagad area here. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had, on December 21, said in the Assembly that his government planned to set up "a Jamshedpur or Bhilai-like steel plant near Surjagad in east Vidarbha region".

"I have asked the district collector and other officials to talk to people here and tell them how Surjagad steel plant will be beneficial to them. Gadchiroli has huge mining resources and several industries can be set up here," he told reporters. During his visit, Shinde, who is guardian minister of Gadchiroli, also met surrendered Naxals..

