Left Menu
Development News Edition

Proposed Surjagad steel plant: Eknath Shinde visits Gadchiroli

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 21:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 21:52 IST
Proposed Surjagad steel plant: Eknath Shinde visits Gadchiroli

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde visited Naxal-hit Gadchiroli district on Tuesday and held discussions with officials on setting up a steel plant in Surjagad area here. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had, on December 21, said in the Assembly that his government planned to set up "a Jamshedpur or Bhilai-like steel plant near Surjagad in east Vidarbha region".

"I have asked the district collector and other officials to talk to people here and tell them how Surjagad steel plant will be beneficial to them. Gadchiroli has huge mining resources and several industries can be set up here," he told reporters. During his visit, Shinde, who is guardian minister of Gadchiroli, also met surrendered Naxals..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Huawei CFO arrives in Vancouver court to contest U.S. extradition request

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou returned to a Vancouver court on Tuesday, where her lawyers are expected to build on their arguments against the U.S. extradition request that they say is based a sanctions violation and not bank ...

Researchers identify possible cause, treatment for inflammatory bowel disease: Study

Researchers have identified a new mechanism involved in the pathogenesis of Inflammatory bowel disease IBD and suggested therapeutic targets for the clinical trial. Inflammatory bowel disease IBD is a complex autoinflammatory disease determ...

UP cabinet nod to 2020-21 excise policy

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to the states 2020-21 excise policy, under which the licence fee for country-made liquor has been increased by 10 per cent, for beer by 15 per cent and for foreign liquor by 20 per cent. The...

UP Cabinet nod to scheme to give financial help to kin of farmers who die working in fields

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to a scheme for providing financial assistance to the family of farmers who die or become handicapped while working in the fields. Under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana, if ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020