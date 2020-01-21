Class XII student jumps off building in Nagpur, dies

A 17-year old Class XII studentallegedly committed suicide by jumping off the fourth floor ofa residential apartment in Nagpur on Tuesday morning, policesaid

Ayush Bhoyar said he was going for a walk at around5:45 am and then jumped off the building where he stayedfifteen minutes later, an MIDC police station official said

"He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctorsdeclared him dead on arrival. Why he took this step is notknown and probe is underway. The family lives on the firstfloor of the building from where he jumped," he added.

