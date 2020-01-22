Left Menu
UP cabinet nod to scheme to give financial help to kin of farmers who die working in fields

  Lucknow
  Updated: 22-01-2020 10:48 IST
  Created: 22-01-2020 10:48 IST
Family of farmers who die or become handicapped while working in the fields in Uttar Pradesh will be given financial assistance, according to a minister. The decision was taken on Tuesday during a state cabinet meeting that gave its nod to the scheme.

Under the 'Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana', if a farmer or any member of his family dies while working in a field, then they will be given Rs 5 lakh, cabinet ministers Shrikant Sharma and Siddhartha Nath Singh told reporters here. If they become 60 per cent handicapped or more, then Rs 2 lakh will be given. The scheme will cover farmers and their family members in the age group of 18-70 years, and the date of implementation is September 14, 2019, the ministers said.

The number of beneficiaries of this scheme is expected to be over 2.3 crore. The scheme will also be applicable for the farmers who work in the field of other persons, and share the crop after it is harvested. Under the new scheme, the family members will benefit even if they do not get the land transferred in their name. The scheme was earlier known as 'Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Bima Yojana'.

The Cabinet meeting, presided by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also approved the new excise policy for 2020-21 under which the licence fee for country-made liquor has been increased 10 per cent, licence fee for beer increased by 15 per cent and licence fee for foreign liquor hiked by 20 per cent. A proposal has been passed regarding construction of 10-metre wide service road around Govardhan Parikrama Marg in Mathura district for which Rs 177 crore has been approved and the project will be completed in 19 months, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement here.

Under the rules related to the implementation of the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy, 2017, a proposal has been passed regarding special facilities and concessions being given for the purpose of encouraging the establishment of mega projects in the state. Another proposal regarding the promulgation of an ordinance for the establishment of Police and Forensic Science University in the state has been passed, the statement said, adding a proposal to make 'Halka' film tax-free has also been passed by the Cabinet. The film was made under Swachhta Abhiyan.

The state Cabinet also gave its nod to start the beautification and expansion work of Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, for which Rs 345.27 crore was approved earlier. PTI NAV NSD HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

