Suspect in Mangaluru airport bomb case surrenders before

A 36-year-old man, who is suspected to have planted an explosive at the Mangaluru Intentional Airport surrendered before the police here on Wednesday, officials said. The man turned up at the DGP and IGP office here, where he has been detained for inquiry and medical tests.

The suspect has been identified as Adithya Rao, a native of Manipal, they said, adding he resembled the one captured on CCTV footage at Mangaluru airport. A team of officials from Mangaluru police are travelling to the city to question the suspect.

A 'live' explosive device was found in an unattended bag near a ticket counter of the departure gate of the international airport in Mangaluru on Monday and later defused at a nearby open ground..

