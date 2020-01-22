Minimum temperatures drop in Punjab & Haryana

The minimum temperatures dropped again as intense cold swept most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday. Several parts of Haryana, including Rohtak, Bhiwani, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Ambala, Hisar, Karnal and Narnaul, were also enveloped by a thick blanket of fog in the morning.

After hovering close to normal for the past three days, the minimum temperatures dropped at most places. Chandigarh recorded a low of 6.8 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department official said.

In Punjab, biting cold gripped Amritsar (4.6 degrees Celsius), Adampur (4.5 degrees), Halwara (5.8 degrees), Bathinda (4.8 degrees), Ludhiana (6.4 degrees) and Patiala (6.8 degrees). In Haryana, Hisar reeled at a low of 4.4 degrees Celsius, while Sirsa experienced a cold night at 5 degrees.

Karnal recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius, while Ambala recorded 6.5 degrees and its 6.4 degrees in Bhiwani. PTI SUN HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.