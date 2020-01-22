Mamata leads anti-CAA march in Darjeeling hills
West Bengal ChiefMinister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday led a 4-km-long protestmarch in Darjeeling hills against the new citizenship law
The rally began at Bhanu Bhakta Bhavan near Mall inDarjeeling and will conclude in the Chowkbazar area
Earlier, she had led ten protest marches and sixrallies in various parts of the state against the CAA and theproposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).
