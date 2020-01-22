Guj: Couple, relative commit suicide following elopement

A couple and a man who helped them elope allegedly committed suicide, fearing backlash for their actions in Gujarat's Patan district, the police said on Wednesday. Prakash Devipujak (18) was in love with Hiral Devipujak (24), who was married to a resident of Pedhamali village in neighbouring Mehsana district, inspector Y B Jadeja of Radhanpur police station said.

Prakash's relative Ashwin Devipujak (25) was privy to their relationship and helped them elope, he added. "The trio left the village on January 19 and could not be traced by their families," the official said.

They were found unconscious near Radhanpur on Tuesday evening and were rushed to Radhanpur Referral Hospital, where they were declared dead, he added. Ashwin was trying to help the couple, but when the duo allegedly consumed poison, he thought he might be held responsible and out of fear, he too allegedly committed suicide, Jadeja said.

Ashwin sent his location and a suicide note to a relative from his phone, in which he asked the person to hand over his chain and his motorcycle key to his family and share his mobile phone's password with them, Jadeja said. The deceased's bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, the official said..

