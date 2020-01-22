UP: 3 killed, 1 injured as car rams into truck due to dense fog

A car carrying four passengers rammed into a truck in the early hours of Wednesday due to dense fog here, killing three people and injuring one, officials said. Vimal Berry (60), Vinodini Gupta (80) and car driver Ansar (40) died on the spot, police said.

Hari Prasad Gupta, 60, who sustained head injuries, was admitted to a hospital here. Vimal Berry and his friend Gupta were returning from a marriage in Lucknow when the accident occurred under the Ataria police station.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

