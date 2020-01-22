Goa Lokayukta report on mining leases not binding on govt: CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the state Lokayukta report indicting former CM and BJP leader Laxmikant Parsekar in the 2014 renewal of iron ore mining leases was only "recommendatory" in nature and not "binding" on his government. Observing that the renewal of 88 mining leases was for the "benefit private mining leaseholders", the supreme court quashed the same in February, 2018.

Ruling on the petition filed by NGO Green Foundation, Goa Lokayukta Justice P K Misra on Monday gave a 41-page order, in which it also indicted then state mines secretary Pawan Kumar Sain and then director of Mines and Geology Prasanna Acharya. "I am yet to study the report. I have received the copy of the order in my office this morning. It is a recommendatory report, which is not binding on the government, but still I will study it," the chief minister said.

He also said the Lokayukta order will not affect the review petition on resumption of mining activity filed by the state government in the supreme court..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.