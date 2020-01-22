Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: 29 girl students beaten up over homework; CM orders probe

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopalsagar
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 17:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 17:30 IST
MP: 29 girl students beaten up over homework; CM orders probe

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the incident in which 29 girl students of a government school were allegedly beaten with a wooden scale and duster for not completing their homework. In the incident that took place on Monday, 29 students of Kasturba Gandhi Government Middle School in Bhangarh alleged that their teacher had beaten them up with a wooden scale and duster for not completing their homework, an official said.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said, "A case in which 29 girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Government Middle School of Bhangarh, Bina (Sagar district) were beaten up has come to my notice. The orders have been issued to investigate into the matter." Strict action would be taken against the guilty, he added. Hostel warden Seema Kaushal and the affected students on Tuesday submitted a complaint that the girls were beaten up by their teacher, Bhangarh police station in-charge Sumit Sharma said.

The injured students, who experienced swelling in their hands and legs, were treated at a civil hospital in Bina, he added. The statements of the students have been recorded and a detailed investigation is underway, he said, adding that a case would be registered after the probe.

Meanwhile, district education officer (DEO) Mahendra Tiwari said following a departmental inquiry, the assistant director of the education department has been asked to file an FIR in this case. During the course of the inquiry, it was found that there was some enmity between hostel warden Seema Kaushal and teacher Mamta Patel, Tiwari said.

On the basis of inquiry report, a letter has been written to senior officers recommending action against both Patel and Kaushal, the DEO said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Goyal meets industry leaders, foreign ministers at WEF

Union Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday discussed issues relating to bilateral trade and investment with South Korean trade minister Yoo Myung-hi, as he met a number of industry leaders and foreign ministers here at W...

Demand for repeal of 108 laws related to leprosy

Demanding repeal of 108discriminatory laws related to leprosy, an NGO said on Wednesday that annulling those will help in eliminating the stigma associated with persons afflicted with the diseaseI urge the central and state governments to a...

Bangladesh tears down building seen as symbol of corruption

Bangladesh authorities Wednesday began tearing down the headquarters of a powerful garment lobby long viewed as a symbol of corruption in a move hailed as a victory for the environmental movement. The demolition of the 15-story building in ...

UPDATE 1-In New York trial, prosecutors to begin making rape case against Harvey Weinstein

U.S. prosecutors will begin presenting their rape case against Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday, with the once-powerful Hollywood producer facing life in prison if convicted, in a trial that has become a watershed moment for the MeToo movement...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020