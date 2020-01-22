Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI registers four fresh cases against Chhota Rajan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 18:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 18:08 IST
CBI registers four fresh cases against Chhota Rajan

The CBI has taken over the probe into an attempt to kill a veteran journalist in 1997 and three other fresh cases allegedly involving jailed gangster Chhota Rajan, officials said on Wednesday. Baljeet Shersingh Parmar, a noted crime reporter in Mumbai, was severely injured after motorcycle borne shooters of Rajan allegedly attacked him outside a building at Antop Hill on June 12, 1997, they said.

The agency has taken over the Mumbai police FIR in the case filed under IPC sections related to attempt to murder, they said. The agency has registered two more cases of extortion by alleged gang members of Rajan and one case related to issuing threats to life, the officials said.

The agency has booked Rajan and his henchmen Guru Satam and Suresh for allegedly demanding Rs 20 lakh as extortion money from businessman Devang Bipin Parikh in 1995, they said. The other case pertains to alleged demand of Rs 25 lakh in 1998 from a man named Ghisulal Jain by Hemant, who is believed to be a member of Rajan gang, they said.

The Mumbai police had filed charge sheets in both the cases but Rajan remained absconding, they said. The last case is related to threats issued to the life of builder Shabbir N Patel and his son in 1996, they said.

In November last year, the CBI had taken over 10 cases, including those of extortion and murder, in which Rajan was allegedly involved. These cases were registered in a 14-year period since 1992, they said. These cases include killing of trade union leader Datta Samant in 1997 in Mumbai in which Rajan's role is suspected, they said.

Rajan was arrested at Bali airport in Indonesia on October 25, 2015, and deported to India. He is an accused in around 70 cases in Maharashtra, including the J Dey murder case in 2011. The Maharashtra government has handed over all these cases to CBI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-DAVOS-Trump says impeachment trial witnesses would be national security risk

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would prefer a longer impeachment trial so that current and former top administration officials could testify, but that having them appear would present national security concerns.Trump, spea...

Tell me about your problems freely: CRPF DG to troops

Jawans and officers can freely tell the newly appointed CRPF chief A P Maheshwari their problems and share suggestions related to policy, he has said in his first message to the 3.25-lakh-strong force. The CRPF Director General has issued a...

PM reviews nine delayed projects of three Union ministries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed the progress made in nine delayed projets spread across as many states at the first meeting of Pragati this year. These projects, worth over Rs 24,000 crore, are spread over Odisha, Telanga...

India keen on importing more oil from Brazil

India on Wednesday expressed interest in raising the import of crude oil from Brazil as the worlds third-largest oil consumer is looking at diversifying its import basket beyond the highly volatile Middle East region. Oil Minister Dharmendr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020