CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe
The CBI arrested an assistant garrison engineer and a junior engineer from the Garrison Engineer's office, Dehradun for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 for clearing bills, officials said on Wednesday.
K K Singhal, AGE, and Jahangir Ahmed, JE, were allegedly caught red-handed by the agency while receiving the bribe for clearing the bills of a contractor, they said.
According to officials, searches are going on at the residences of the accused persons.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Garrison Engineer
- Dehradun