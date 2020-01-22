CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

The CBI arrested an assistant garrison engineer and a junior engineer from the Garrison Engineer's office, Dehradun for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 for clearing bills, officials said on Wednesday.

K K Singhal, AGE, and Jahangir Ahmed, JE, were allegedly caught red-handed by the agency while receiving the bribe for clearing the bills of a contractor, they said.

According to officials, searches are going on at the residences of the accused persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

