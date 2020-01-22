Left Menu
Speeding car mows down 5 women workers

  Rourkela
  Updated: 22-01-2020 18:25 IST
At least five women labourers were killed and six others injured after a speeding car mowed them down in Odisha's Sundargarh district on Wednesday, police said. The accident took place when, at a sharp turn in Ramabahal, the car jumped the road divider and ran over a group of women engaged in some work before ramming into an SUV.

While two women died on the spot, doctors declared three others dead on arrival when all the injured were taken to Rourkela Government Hospital, its Chief Medical Officer S Kabi Satpathy said. The car, which was going towards Rourkela from Sundargarh, and the SUV were carrying three occupants each.

These six injured persons were sent to a hospital at Rajgangpur, Satpathy said. Both the vehicles were badly damaged.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Rajgangpur, BK Nanda said a board informing people about the ongoing work on the road had been put up at the spot where the accident occurred. "Investigation is in its preliminary stage. Police are yet to ascertain the circumstances that led to the accident," he said.

Meanwhile, local people including relatives of those killed demanded adequate compensation for those killed in the accident. Unconfirmed reports said the car was carrying a patient in it and was going to Rourkela at a very high speed.

