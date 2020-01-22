Left Menu
CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

  New Delhi
  Updated: 22-01-2020 19:24 IST
  Created: 22-01-2020 19:17 IST
CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The CBI on Wednesday arrested an assistant garrison engineer and a junior engineer from the Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 for clearing bills, officials said. K K Singhal, AGE, and Jahangir Ahmed, JE, were allegedly caught red-handed by the agency while receiving the bribe for clearing the bills of a contractor, they said.

They were accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 each, they said. According to officials, searches are going on at the residences of the accused persons.

It was alleged in the complaint that Rudraksh Enterprises was awarded two contracts worth Rs 8.75 lakh and Rs 12.29 lakh in 2018-19, they said. The contractor had alleged that after the completion of 85 per cent of work, Rs 3.49 lakh was received in March 2019, they said.

He alleged that Singhal was not providing complete site for commencement of remaining 15 per cent work. It is also alleged that Ahmed was not completing his measurement book despite numerous requests and the contractor's payment was not being released by Singhal, they said.

They allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 on January 20 for each of them to release the payment, they said. The agency nabbed them when they were allegedly receiving the bribe, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

