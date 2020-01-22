Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tell me about your problems freely: CRPF DG to troops

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 19:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 19:25 IST
Tell me about your problems freely: CRPF DG to troops
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Jawans and officers can freely tell the newly appointed CRPF chief A P Maheshwari their problems and share suggestions related to policy, he has said in his first message to the 3.25-lakh-strong force. The CRPF Director-General has issued a one-page message asking his troops to keep good physical and mental health and urged them to be stress-free even in difficult situations so that they can appropriately perform their duties, rendered largely in challenging conditions.

Maheshwari, a 1984-batch Indian Police Service officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, took charge of the force on January 15. The Central Reserve Police Force is the country's lead security force for anti-Naxal and counter-terrorist operations in Kashmir valley and other regions.

The DG said in his message that good 'teamwork' will ensure success for the force, and field commanders should create an environment where jawans can bring their problems to them without hesitation and resolve their issues promptly. "I very well know that the troops and officers are working on the ground under adverse circumstances. You can freely tell me about your problems. You can, based on your experience, also offer policy suggestions to me and these will be valuable inputs for me to take the force forward," Maheshwari wrote in his message issued in Hindi.

He said discipline in the force is the top-most priority and there will no compromise on it. The DG said he is committed to the welfare of the families of the troops and he will ensure that all efforts in this direction are taken.

"We need to render our duties with high morale and full commitment and it should be our aim to ensure ease of living when we perform our task for the common people of the country," he said. The CRPF, which has over 95 percent of its strength on active field duty at any given point of time, has been taking the maximum casualties, injuries, and diseases as compared to all other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) for decades.

It was raised in 1939 as the Crown Representatives Police under the British and was renamed the CRPF in 1949.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Union Ministers meets Lt Governor in Jammu

Two union ministers, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Renuka Singh Saruta, on Wednesday separately met Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu here, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said. Shekhawat, Union Minister for Jal Shakti, and the Lt Governor d...

Guj: Four killed in mishap at construction site

Four persons were killed after getting trapped under a heap of soil that caved in on them at a construction site at Kudasan near Gujarats Gandhinagar city on Wednesday, police said. The soil caved in on four surveyors at the construction s...

ANALYSIS-Whatever the weather: Southern Africa tries new hunger fixes

From drone-mapping in Mozambique to community radio weather programs in Zambia, aid agencies are innovating to help millions of people in drought-ravaged southern Africa prepare for climate threats and produce enough food on a warming plane...

Lt Gen Daniel Sidiki Traoré appointed as force commander of UN mission in CAR

United Nations Secretary-General Antnio Guterres today announced the appointment of Lieutenant General Daniel Sidiki Traor of Burkina Faso as the Force Commander of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020