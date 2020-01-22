Woman held with MD drug worth Rs 5.5 lakh

A 35-year-old woman was arrested by the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police and drugs worth Rs 5.5 lakh were seized from her possession, an official said on Wednesday. Saba Abid Shaikh, resident of Sion-Koliwada area, was nabbed in Byculla in central Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

ANC sleuths had got a tip-off that she was going to be in the Sant Savata Marg area, carrying drugs with her, the police official said. A trap was laid and Shaikh was arrested. She was allegedly found to be carrying 110 grams of MD drug, popularly called `Ecstasy', in a polythene bag.

The seized contraband was worth Rs 5.5 lakh in illicit markets, the official added. Shaikh was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

