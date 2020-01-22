India completes phase-out of ozone depleting chemical HCFC-141b: Environment Ministry

India has successfully completed the phasing out of Hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC)-141b, used by foam manufacturing companies and one of the most potent ozone-depleting chemicals, the Union Environment Ministry said on Wednesday.

Ozone occurs naturally in small amounts in the upper atmosphere of earth. It protects life on earth from the sun's ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

"HCFC-141b is not produced in the country and all the domestic requirements are met through imports. With the notification (of December 31, 2019) prohibiting the import of HCFC-141b (from January 1 this year), the country has completely phased out the important ozone depleting chemical," said the statement.

