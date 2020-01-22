MP: Two held for manufacturing substandard medicines

Two men were arrested on Wednesday from Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly manufacturing sub-standard antacids, police said. The accused Santosh Patel (28) and Narendra Jain (54) used sodium bicarbonate (cooking soda) and other chemicals to manufacture the drugs at their workshops, said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ruchi Vardhan Misra.

They have prima facie violated the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the SSP said. "Police have sealed their workplaces and seized the drugs and raw material," Misra added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

