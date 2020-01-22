Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal woman's house set on fire following rumours that she

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rampurhat
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 20:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 20:30 IST
Bengal woman's house set on fire following rumours that she

The house of a 20-year- old woman was set on fire by a mob in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Wednesday, following rumours that she was collecting data for the proposed nationwide NRC. Chumki Khatun and her family are now under police protection after the incident happened in Gourbazar village in Mallarpur police station area, officials said.

However, police denied that the incident was linked to the NRC. Khatun has been working for an NGO on contract. In partnership with an online firm, the NGO was training rural women to use smartphones effectively and Khatun collected some general data, as part of the training, local sources said.

Rampurhat's sub-divisional police officer Soumajit Barua said, "We didn't find any link to the NRC. The incident happened over some village matter. We have initiated an investigation, the situation is now under control." PTI CORR SOM SOM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Khelo India Youth Games conclude with colourful closing ceremony, Maharashtra champions

The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games came to a close on Wednesday with a colorful ceremony, with Maharashtra being adjudged as the champion team with 256 medals, including 78 gold. After 13 days of intense competition, Maharasht...

Common man in pain but con-man in gain under BJP-led government, says Congress

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the BJP-led government over the bank default and cheating case of Frost International Ltd alleging that the industry of loot and scoot was flourishing but industries were sinking due to the Centres manufac...

CJI takes note of overcrowded, noisy courtrooms; bats for corrective measures

Chief Justice of India CJI S A Bobde Wednesday took note of overcrowding in the courtroom ahead of hearing on over 140 pleas against the Citizenship Amendment Act and said there was a need to devise a mechanism to tackle the menace. A bench...

Boat catches fire mid-sea; 6 fishermen rescued, one missing

A fisherman went missing, while six others were rescued after their boat caught fire and sank mid-sea off the Porbandar coast in Gujarat in the wee hours of Wednesday, an association said. The incident took place when the fishing boat, Dha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020