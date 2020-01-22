Don't implement NRC, NPR: Social activists urge non-BJP CMs

A group of social activists wrote to 19 non-BJP chief ministers on Wednesday, asking them to clearly state that they will not implement the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register. "Many citizens have declared that they will boycott NPR and NRC: that they will not show their documents. But the people need the support of state governments such as yours, in this critical hour," they wrote in the letter addressed to CMs of Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu among others.

"This is why governments of states/union territories must clearly state they will not implement NPR. Only if enough number of non-BJP state governments who agree to do this, will we be able to stop the proceedings of a highly divisive agenda," the letter read. The social activists, including Rajmohan Gandhi, Romila Thapar, Shabnam Hashmi, Yogendra Yadav, Harsh Mander, Aruna Roy, and Prashant Bhushan, said the Union government may try to implement and impose CAA directly through its own bureaucracy, but it cannot implement NRC or NPR unless the state governments make available their staff for the massive operation which involves house-to-house collection of information and detailed collation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.