Odisha Man held after posting 'intimate' photos of ex

The Odisha police arrested a 25-year-old man of Jajpur district on Wednesday for allegedly uploading 'intimate' photographs of his ex-girlfriend on a social networking site. The accused reportedly confessed to his crime saying he did it in a fit of rage following an altercation in which her girlfriend said she was snapping the relationship, police said.

Her father lodged a police complaint on Saturday after she was informed by friends that her 'intimate' photographs have been posted on social media. The accused and the 23-year-old woman had visited several places where he clicked those photos, according to the complaint. They had also promised to marry each other.

However, since December last year, the woman started suspecting that he has been cheating on her and refused to marry him. Following a heated argument on the snapping of the relationship, he uploaded the photos last week.

The man and the woman live at separate places under Kuakhia police station limit of Jajpur district. The man was arrested under various sections of the IPC and IT Acts. A local court remanded him to judicial custody.

