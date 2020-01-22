Mercury to further plummet by 2-4 deg C across Bengal

Temperatures across West Bengal is likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius Friday onwards, the weather office said. The northern districts are likely to be engulfed in dense fog and cold day conditions will prevail during the next two days, while the southern districts may experience shallow to moderate fog during the period, it said.

Darjeeling was coldest in the state on Wednesday with night temperature dropping to 1.6 degree Celsius, while another Himalayan town Kalimpong was a tad warmer at 6 degrees Celsius. Coochebehar was the coldest in the plains, recording the lowest temperature at 7 degrees Celsius, while Contai, Krishnanagar, Siliguri and Jalpaiguri were a notch higher at 8 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Kolkata was at 13.6 degrees Celsius, while the day's high in the city touched 25 degrees Celsius, the weather office said..

