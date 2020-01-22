1.50 lakh people register for advice under 'tele law' initiative

The Law Ministry on Wednesday said 1.50 lakh people have registered for advice under the 'tele law' initiative to provide pre-litigation advice to the needy. In a statement, the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry said it also organised a workshop on Wednesday where it was highlighted that tele law provided a platform to give pre-litigation advice to the needy and "unreached" sections of the society.

It said at the workshop, a need was felt to strengthen this programme to combine digital technology with persons having knowledge of law for better functioning. The tele law team has trained 930 master trainers who will in turn train about 56,000 para legal volunteers (PLVs) and village-level entrepreneurs all over the country.

The initiative was launched on April 20, 2017, with an aim to provide legal advice in the villages through common services centres (CSCs). A pilot project started in 1,800 CSCs in 11 states has now been expanded to 115 aspirational districts.

