Three men with alleged IS links arrested in TN Ramanathapuram (TN), Jan 22 (PTI): Three men with suspected links to the ISIS and connected to cases being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) were arrested here on Wednesday, police said. The trio -- B Mohammed Ali, Pura Gani and Amir -- was held in the Devipattinam police limits following a tip-off, they said.

They were discussing matters including transferring money to Abdul Shamim, one of the accused in the recent killing of SSI Wilson at Kaliakavali in Kanyakumari district near the Kerala border, when a police patrol picked them up. The three were suspected to be having links with ISIS and some cases filed by the NIA, police said adding one person, identified as Sheikh Dawood, managed to escape.

Police seized books and Islamic propaganda material from the the three. They also had in their possession propaganda materials in "audio forms" meant to be uploaded on social networking platforms including WhatsApp. Police said they registered cases against them under various IPC Sections including 153 A and B, Information Technolgoy Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

