Not a drop of water belonging to India will be allowed to flow into Pakistan: Jal Shakti Minister Shekhawat

After the barrage project on the Ravi river is completed, not a single drop of water belonging to India will be allowed to flow into Pakistan, said Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • Pathankot (Punjab)
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 23:02 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 23:02 IST
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

After the barrage project on the Ravi river is completed, not a single drop of water belonging to India will be allowed to flow into Pakistan, said Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday. "All of the water which belongs to India will be used in the country. Not even a single drop will flow into Pakistan. The barrage project will provide the farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan their fair share of water," said the Union Jal Shakti Minister after his visit to the under-construction barrage project on the Ravi river.

After holding a meeting with the administrative officials of the Ranjeet Sagar Dam, the Union Minister hoped the project will be completed by 2022. "The excess water, after the dam's capacity is filled, will be sent to more than 100 villages in the border areas. On this project, the Centre will provide 86 per cent funds while 14 per cent will be shared by the Punjab government," added Shekhawat. (ANI)

