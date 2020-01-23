Left Menu
Kolkata woman found dead in train

A 57-year-old woman was found dead in an express train here on Thursday, GRP officials said. The woman's fellow passengers informed the GRP after the train reached Malda station, an officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Krishna Dutta Choudhury, the officer said. Choudhury, a resident of Lake Town in Kolkata had boarded the train from Howrah station on Wednesday night.

She was travelling to Siliguri to a relative's place, he said. She became unconscious much before the train reached the station and her co-passengers informed the GRP after the train reached Malda station, the officer said, adding she was dead then.

The woman's body was taken to the morgue at Malda Medical College and Hospital and her family members have been informed. It appears that she died of a heart attack but the exact reason of death will be known after post-mortem examination, the inspector-in-charge of Malda GRP, Bhaskar Pradhan, said.

Some high blood pressure medicines were also found from her berth in the train, Pradhan said..

