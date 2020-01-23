Airport bomb case: Suspect brought to Mangaluru

The man, who is suspected to have planted a bomb at the airport here and surrendered before the police in Bengaluru, has been brought to the city for further investigation, police said on Thursday. A police team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Belliyappa brought the 36-year old man late on Wednesday after medical check-up in the state capital, they said.

The suspect-Aditya Rao had surrendered before the police at the DG & IGP office in Bengaluru early on Wednesday. He resembled the person captured on CCTV footage at Mangaluru international airport on Monday when the explosive device was found in an unattended bag, creating a scare.

He had confessed to having planted the bomb, police said. Rao would be produced before a court, where police would seek his custody for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the Mangaluru police Commissioner P S Harsha said Rao had prepared in advance a definite plan before planting the IED in the airport premises. He told reporters here that during questioning, the suspect revealed that he had ordered the materials online for making the bomb and got the parcels delivered at the hotel where he worked.

Though a few of the staff there raised doubts about the parcel, he gave them convincing answers in different ways, Harsha added. Rao, an MBA graduate had been frustrated at not getting the recognition he deserved and took up various jobs.

He applied for the job of security guard at Bengaluru airport, which was denied to him. Getting frustrated over this, he collected information about the duties of various staff at the airport and made a hoax bomb call to the airport in Bengaluru in 2018, resulting in disruption of several flights.

He spent nearly a year at the Chikkaballapur prision facing three cases including a hoax call to a railway station in Bengaluru. A 'live' explosive device was found in an unattended bag near a ticket counter of the departure gate of the airport here on Monday and later defused at a nearby open ground..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.