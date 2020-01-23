Security tightened in J-K ahead of R-Day

Amid intelligence inputs about presence of terrorists across the border, a multi-layered security apparatus has been put in place to ensure peaceful Republic Day celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu will take the salute at the Maulana Azad Stadium here, the main venue of the Republic Day function in the newly created Union Territory on January 26, the officials said.

"Jammu has been divided into different sectors and zones and adequate deployment has been made across the region, especially the venue of the main function where anti-sabotage check is going on besides searches in its peripheral areas," Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said. He said there are intelligence inputs suggesting possibility of infiltration by terrorists along the International Border and accordingly liaison meetings have been held with the Border Security Force (BSF) and counter-infiltration measures strengthened to scuttle their attempt.

In view of reports of infiltration of a group of terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district early this month, deployments have been made to deal with the threat, he said. A group of infiltrators were intercepted by the Army in Nowshera sector on January 1, leading to a gunfight which left two soldiers dead.

However, a massive search operation continued for almost two weeks in the vicinity of the gunfight but yielded no result as the infiltrators are believed to have managed their escape. "As against the previous years, more central paramilitary forces are available with us this time and accordingly deployments have been made keeping in view the threat perception.

"Security along the borders has also been tightened, all the infiltration routes have been barricaded and check posts set up," he added. In addition to the deployment, he said police and other security forces are using technology for aerial surveillance to thwart any attempt by subversive elements and anti-national elements to disrupt the Republic Day celebrations.

Singh, who reviewed security arrangements at a high level meeting with senior officers on January 20, said all vulnerable pockets are under tight vigil and antecedents of outsiders living in Jammu are being verified. He said round-the-clock foot patrolling is being conducted in areas along borders and additional check posts have also been set up on the Jammu-Pathankot and Jammu-Srinagar national highways.

The checking of hotels and lodges is being done on a regular basis and joint check points have been established at select places in border areas so that anti-social and anti-national elements trying to sneak in the city are intercepted in border area, he said. He said officers have been directed to disseminate any input related to infiltration on real time basis.

The IGP said police and other security forces have adopted a proactive approach against terrorists active in Doda and Kishtwar districts, which led to killing of a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander recently. "There are a few more active militants who are still at large and we are hopeful of a success against them through our proactive approach," the officer said.

