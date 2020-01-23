Left Menu
Reciting preamble every Saturday mandatory in MP govt schools

  • Updated: 23-01-2020 15:36 IST
  23-01-2020
Students in government-run schools in Madhya Pradesh will have to compulsorily read out the preamble to the Constitution during their assemblies on every Saturday starting this week, an official said on Thursday. Earlier this week, the Maharashtra government also made it compulsory for the students in the schools across the state to read out the preamble to the Constitution during their morning assemblies everyday from January 26.

A Public Relations Department official in Madhya Pradesh said, "Preamble to the Constitution will be recited by students in every government school every Saturday." The state School Education Department on Wednesday issued an order to this effect, the official said, adding that it will be implemented immediately. "As per the order, students will recite the preamble of the constitution every Saturday under the guidance of the school headmaster or teacher after the prayers in primary and middle schools," the official said.

"Similarly, students of high schools and higher secondary schools will recite the preamble under the guidance of the principal during the 'bal sabha', which is held every Saturday," he said. The move to make students read out the preamble to the Constitution comes at a time when large-scale protests are being held against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the likely National Register of Citizens (NRC)..

