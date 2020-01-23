Left Menu
Development News Edition

Security upped for first R-day celebrations in Union Territory of J&K

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 16:27 IST
Security upped for first R-day celebrations in Union Territory of J&K

Security has been beefed up in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir ahead of the Republic Day with a massive deployment of forces around the venues of the January 26 functions across the Valley, officials said on Thursday. It will be the first Republic Day celebrations in the Valley after Jammu and Kashmir's special status was withdrawn on August 5 and the erstwhile state was divided into two Union Territories.

The security has been tightened at various places in the city as well as in other districts of the Valley ahead of the Republic Day, the officials said. They said various security measures have been put in place to ensure the Republic Day passes off peacefully.

The presence of security forces around vital installations in and around the city as well as other district headquarters has been increased, they said. Security has also been strengthened around the venues for the Republic Day functions including the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium here, where the main function in the Valley would take place, they added.

The officials said a thick layer of security has been thrown around the venue – few kilometres away from the Lal Chowk city centre here – and the area has been sanitized. Security forces have been asked to remain alert and additional checkpoints have been erected and in the city, they said.

Random checking of vehicles and frisking of passengers was being done at these checkpoints at several places, they added. On Thursday, authorities sealed off the road stretch from Radio Kashmir Crossing to Sonwar Crossing for the first half of the day as rehearsals were taking place at the stadium, the officials said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said all arrangements have been put in place so that the day passes off peacefully. "We have done all the preparations on the ground. Preparations have been done in all the districts of the valley. All security arrangements have been put in place in Srinagar as well. I think all other arrangements have also been done for the January 26 function and this function will take place smoothly," the DGP had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Modi thinks only about India not himself, so called him 'fakir': Prasoon Joshi

Narendra Modi thinks only about India and not himself and that is the reason I called him a fakir ascetic, poet-lyricist Prasoon Joshi said here on Thursday, defending the famous moniker he used for the Prime Minister during an interview. I...

'Genuine reengagement in Kashmir would be releasing political prisoners, allaying people's fears'

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said a genuine reengagement in Kashmir would be releasing political prisoners, restoring internet and allaying fears of people of the valley, rather than photo-ops by various ministers. GOIs Governme...

GoPro Delivers the Punch in Bollywood's 'Malang'

Bollywoods latest Malang is set to hit the silver screen on February 7, 2020, to deliver a classic, tumultuous love story packed with hair-raising action, which prompted director Mohit Suri to enlist the help of GoPro, Inc.&#160;NASDAQ GPR...

Poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra receives 5th Mahakavi Kanhaiyalal Sethia Award

Poet and literary critic Arvind Krishna Mehrotra was awarded the Mahakavi Kanhaiyalal Sethia Award for poetry at the inaugural day of the Jaipur Literature Festival JLF here on Thursday. Mehrotra, whose literary works include seven collecti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020