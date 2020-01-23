Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra receives 5th Mahakavi Kanhaiyalal Sethia Award

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 16:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 16:45 IST
Poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra receives 5th Mahakavi Kanhaiyalal Sethia Award

Poet and literary critic Arvind Krishna Mehrotra was awarded the Mahakavi Kanhaiyalal Sethia Award for poetry at the inaugural day of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) here on Thursday. Mehrotra, whose literary works include seven collections of poetry, four edited volumes on Indian literature, three translations of Prakrit and Kabir's poetry, was selected as the winner by a jury consisting of poet Nirupama Dutt and poet-translator AJ Thomas.

"I was surprised when I found out that I am going to be awarded. In my 50 years of poetry I have never won an award, and I never thought if I'll ever be (give an award). I am, of course, very happy. And I appreciate that a family has constituted an award in the memory of a great poet," said the 73-year-old. The award, constituted in the memory of Rajasthani and Hindi poet Kanhaiyalal Sethia, honours one literary icon with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Known for his Rajasthani poem "Dharti Dhoran Ri", Sethia has also given the literary world famous poetry books including the likes of "Mayada Ro Helo", "Pathal ar Pithal", "Lilatamsa", and "Leek Lakodia". The award, now in its 5hn edition, was given by Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

Speaking at the award ceremony, festival co-founder Namita Gokhale said that through the award, JLF this year also celebrates the Rajasthani poet's birth centenary. "The award is in the memory of this great poet who was rooted in the language and landscape of Rajasthan but belonged to the world. As we celebrate his centenary, it is important to pay tribute to that legacy of 42 books in Hindi, Urdu, and Rajasthani that he left for future generations of readers," she added.

On giving the award to Mehrotra, Gokhale said one couldn't think of a "worthier recipient" than him who beside being a "great Hindi translator" also has such a sound understanding of poetry, aesthetics and literature. The present edition of JLF -- 13th -- will host over 250 speakers including authors, scholars, actors, humanitarians, business leaders, and sports persons from across the world.

Nobel laureate Abhijeet Banerjee, Booker prize winner Howard Jacobson, Pulitzer Prize-winning writers Stephen Greenblatt, Dexter Filkins and Paul Muldoon, Booker International winner Jokha Alharthi, novelists Elizabeth Gilbert, Roshan Ali, and Manoranjan Byapari will be among the speakers to participate at the JLF. The literary extravaganza will come to a close on January 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Six Mali soldiers killed in overnight ambush

Six soldiers were killed and several were wounded in an overnight attack in central Mali, the army said Thursday, in fresh violence in the war-torn West African state. The troops came under fire late Wednesday from unidentified armed men in...

HIGHLIGHTS SOUTH AT 6 PM

HIGHLIGHTS SOUTH AT 6 PM Chennai, Jan 23 PTI Highlights from the southern region at 6 PM. MDS7 VIRUS-KL-VIJAYAN Coronavirus Kerala CM writes to External Affairs minister Thiruvananthapuram Amid reports t...

WRAPUP 7-China orders 'unprecedented' lockdown of two cities at virus epicentre

China on Thursday locked down two cities at the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 people and infected nearly 600, as health authorities around the world took action to prevent a global pandemic. Health officials fear th...

PM to lay wreath at National War Memorial on R-Day for the first time

In a first, the Prime Minister will pay homage to fallen soldiers at the newly-built National War Memorial here on the Republic Day instead of Amar Jawan Jyoti beneath the India Gate arch, officials said. The iconic memorial in the India Ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020