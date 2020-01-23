Phaldesais book chosen best Konkani work of 2018

Noted writer Pandurang Phaldesais book on the aesthetic beauty of folklore in Goa has been chosen for the award for best Konkani work in the year 2018 by Manipal-based T M A Pai Foundation. Phaldesai is from Alto Porvorim, Goa.

The book,titled 'Gonyachya Lokavedache Saundarya Shastra', which is in Devanagari script, was published in 2017. The award carries a cash of Rs 25,000 and citation.

A collection of Konkani short stories, 'Fathor' (stone) authored by Richie John Pais, has been selected for the commendation award. The book, published by Nia Publishers, Mangaluru in 2017, is in Kannada script.

The award carries a cash of Rs 10,000 and a citation. Pais is also a poet, dramatist and humorist, who writes in Konkani and English.

'Fathor' is a short story collection comprising 11 stories, exploring different themes, including love, pain, psychology and human bonds, a release here said..

