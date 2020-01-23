Naveen Patnaik announces special development plan for Cuttack

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced the Project for the development of Cuttack, including the International level Riverfront at Mahanadi River, expansion of Ring road into Six lanes and Development of SCB Medical College. "It will be the State Governments endeavor to prepare a "Decongestion Plan" for Cuttack so as to enable our beloved Millennium city to have wider roads, better accessibility, Public spaces and utilities, Parks, modern urban infrastructure, parking and Greenery," Chief Minister said.

He said that "every inch of 424 acres of reclaimed land will be utilized to add Ecological, recreational, Sporting, Cultural, Aspirational and technological value in the lives of Cuttack people. Most of the land will be covered by greenery." He emphasised that best city planners will be engaged to prepare transformative plans for the Millennium City which will be undertaken with people's feedback.

The Chief Minister also announced that work on SCB Medical College will start in March to transform it into a world-class institution. "Our objective will be to keep most of the reclaimed area with greenery and open spaces and utilise the rest of the land for the development purpose, beautifully surrounded by an International class riverfront", he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

