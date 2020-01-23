Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI books food exporter for Rs 819 crore banking fraud

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 19:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 19:03 IST
CBI books food exporter for Rs 819 crore banking fraud

The CBI has booked a Delhi-based food exporter in an alleged fraud of Rs 819 crore and carried out searches on a complaint from SBI on behalf of a consortium of banks, officials said on Thursday. The agency has alleged that Radikal Foods Limited, which has its office at Saket, and its directors Siddharth Chaudhary and Anju Chaudhary availed credit facilities to the tune of Rs 732 crore and cheated SBI and other consortium of banks by way of forgery and using forged documents, they said.

The CBI has carried out searches at their premises, the officials said. "An alleged loss of Rs 819.48 crore(approx) as on April 1, 2018, was caused to the banks," an official said.

The consortium comprises State Bank of India (SBI), Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Exim Bank, Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, CSB Bank, Vijaya Bank (now Bank of Baroda) and UCO Bank, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

KVIC seeks govt help to prevent misuse of 'Charkha' symbol by pvt players

Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC has approached the government seeking help to protect the misuse of the Charkha symbol by private players, nationally as well as internationally. KVIC Chairman V K Saxena said the matter has been...

Dozens of flights cancelled after Kazakh capital snowstorm

Dozens of flights were canceled Thursday after a snowstorm hit Kazakhstans capital Nur-Sultan amid unseasonably warm temperatures. Strong winds began battering the city of one million on Wednesday evening, leading to flights to Frankfurt, M...

Pranab Mukherjee delivers Sukumar Sen Memorial Lecture on electoral processes

Election Commission of India today organised the 1st Sukumar Sen Memorial Lecture instituted as a tribute to the first Chief Election Commissioner of India. Sh Sen had served as the first Chief Election Commissioner of India from 21st March...

Hyderabad FC extends Adil Khan's contract by next 3 years

Hyderabad FC on Thursday announced that it has signed a new deal with Adil Khan, extending his contract with the club till 2023. Im happy to make Hyderabad my home for the next 3 years. I have faith in this club and its management and belie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020